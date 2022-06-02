5
Why Afriyie Barnieh, Augustine Okrah were not in matchday squad for Madagascar game

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has explained his decision to leave out Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah from his matchday squad in the game against Madagascar.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah, the only representatives from the Ghana Premier League were left out of the matchday squad in Ghana's opening game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Asked about the exclusion of Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah from the matchday squad against Madagascar during his post-match presser, Otto Otto stated that he chose his squad based on performance and not because someone plays in Ghana or abroad.

"I said it yesterday that it's not about local or foreign, I don't care where you are coming from, whether Temale or Cape Coast, I don't care about that. It is about performance and quality and that is the way I decide," Otto Addo reacted.

The Black Stars started their AFCON qualifiers campaign with a 3-0 victory against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari were on the scoresheet for the Black Stars.

