Why Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah got Black Stars call-up

Ghana begin 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has lifted the lid on why he invited only two local players for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.



From the Ghana Premier League, only Augustine Okrah of Bechem United and Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh were named in Otto Addo's 33-man squad for the international assignments.



And with many claiming that there are those who are equally good and should have been given the opportunity, Otto Addo has explained why he picked only Barnieh and Okrah.



He told the press ahead of the Madagascar game that the duo were the ones who impressed him the most while monitoring the Ghana Premier League.

"I have been watching some games. The two players called made good impressions. It's important to see them live in training and in the end, once we're on the pitch, I don't care about who is local and who is not. The performance will decide," Addo said during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.



The Black Stars will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a home game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, before taking on Angola Saturday, June 4.



