Why Akufo-Addo pledged GH¢1M to Hearts of Oak

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana president pledges GH ¢1M to Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak pays courtesy call to Akufo-Addo



Hearts of Oak host JS Saoura in the CAFCC prelims first leg



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed the reason behind his one million Ghana cedis promise to Ghana Premier League winners, Hearts of Oak.



According to the president, his promise is to avoid accusations of being biased after donating GH¢1M to Asante Kotoko last season for their CAF interclub competition.



Hearts of Oak as part of their 110th anniversary visited the Jubilee House on Monday, November 21 to present the trophies won last season- League and MTN FA Cup to the president.



The Phobians face Algerian side JS Soaura in the CAF Confederations Cup this weekend.