Why Akufo-Addo pledged GH¢1M to Hearts of Oak

Ghana president pledges GH ¢1M to Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak pays courtesy call to Akufo-Addo
Hearts of Oak host JS Saoura in the CAFCC prelims first leg
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed the reason behind his one million Ghana cedis promise to Ghana Premier League winners, Hearts of Oak.
According to the president, his promise is to avoid accusations of being biased after donating GH¢1M to Asante Kotoko last season for their CAF interclub competition.
Hearts of Oak as part of their 110th anniversary visited the Jubilee House on Monday, November 21 to present the trophies won last season- League and MTN FA Cup to the president.
The Phobians face Algerian side JS Soaura in the CAF Confederations Cup this weekend.
Speaking at the meeting, Akufo-Addo said he will be not present to watch the team but pledge to donate a hefty amount as he did for Kotoko during their African campaign.
"Unfortunately, I will not be here on Sunday because I have official business out of the country to transact. I will be with you in spirit and even better, I will do something which I did for Asante Kotoko when they came here as the champion club of Ghana. Being a champion, I made a contribution to help them in the preparation for the continental tournament."
He then explained why he could not give a penny less of the amount he gave Kotoko.
"The minister reminds me that there were a million cedis that I gave. I cannot be seen to give a penny less than a million cedis then people will accuse me of bias and as president, I can’t be accused of being biased as far as Ghanaians are concerned. So, that is the contribution that o will make which I hope will help encourage the players and all of you."
