Why Antoine Semenyo chose Ghana over England

Bristol City forward, Antoine Semenyo has revealed that he rejected a request to play for England’s national team so that he could play for Ghana’s senior national team.



According to him, he was approached to play for the Three Lions but had to turn down the offer to realize his dreams of playing for the Black Stars.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, the in-form Bristol City striker, disclosed that his ultimate desire is to play for Ghana and not England.



“England has come here and there but Ghana is where I belong,” Semenyo said.

He explained that it didn’t take him long to decide to play for the Black Stars because it was something he had long dreamed about.



“No [It didn’t take long to decide on playing for Ghana]. I have always wanted to play for Ghana but it was just the timing,” he said.



“I needed to obviously get a bit of form and experience before hopefully, I could reach out to Ghana. Obviously, they have come to me so I can’t complain.”



Recalling how he got his invitation to play for the Black Stars, the 22-year-old striker said, “Otto called me and told me. When he called me, it was a bit surreal. I didn’t actually believe it, so I didn’t say anything on the phone when we called and gave me the news. I was so speechless,” Semenyo said in the interview with Happy FM.



Despite being called to the Black Stars, Semenyo was unable to honour the invitation due to an injury he picked up.



The striker is however looking forward to his next invitation for Ghana’s 2023 AFCON Qualifiers in June.

Semenyo has scored 8 and assisted 12 goals for Bristol City this season in the English Championship.







