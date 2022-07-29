Why Asante Kotoko embossed Otumfuo's image on new jersey

The new Asante Kotoko jersey

The Diaspora and International Relations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng has explained why Otumfour Osei Tutu II’s image has been embossed in Asante Kotoko’s jersey for next season.

The kits which were unveiled by the club on Tuesday, have come under criticism following the image of Otumfour Osei Tutu seen in their new kits designed by Errea.



She explained that the 2022/23 jersey was designed with the idea to promote the culture of the Ashanti Kingdom.



“We are absolutely promoting Asanteman, we are promoting our culture, we are promoting our King. That alone shows that we are promoting Ghana and tourism through the Ashanti Kingdom. That’s what we’re doing,” she told Ghanasportspage.com after Kotoko’s Turkey pre-season tour launch at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.



Next season, Asante Kotoko will wear their traditional red colour as home kit while the away kit will be in green.

The Porcupine Warriors will leave Ghana on August 14 for their pre-season tour and will be in Turkey from August 15 to August 30.



Asante Kotoko will also play a series of friendlies against some Turkish clubs before they return to Ghana.



JNA/KPE