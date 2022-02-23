Why Bayern Munich decided not to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghanaian player, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hermann Gerland an ex-youth coach in Germany has revealed why German-born Ghanaian midfielder was unable to join Bayern Munich.



The former AC Milan footballer came close to joining Bayern Munich in the early stages of his career.



Hermann Gerland who was then a coach for the Bayern Munich youth team scouted Boateng during his teenage days at Hertha Berlin.



Gerland told then-Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness to sign the lad from Hertha but, the president refused to make a move on the player.

“He had the potential to be an absolute world star., So I called Uli and said: 'You, Uli, we have to get Kevin-Prince Boateng. Then he asked me, 'Where is he playing?' Then I said: 'Well at Hertha.' Then he said: 'That's not possible, my brother's manager is there,” Gerland who was an assistant coach at Bayern in the past told DAZN.



After leaving Hertha Berlin, Kevin-Prince Boateng established himself as one of football’s top stars playing in big leagues.



Prior to his departure from AC Milan, Ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola was keen on bringing Kevin-Prince Boateng to Bayern Munich in a deal worth $23 million.



The transfer move would have seen Kevin play alongside his brother for the first time as professionals but the deal never materialized, instead, the Ghanaian joined Schalke 04.



Kevin-Prince Boateng has featured for clubs like AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspurs, Barcelona, and a few other top-flight clubs.



Boateng has returned to Germany and currently plays for his boyhood club, Hertha Berlin.