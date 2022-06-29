1
Why Black Galaxies is trending on social media

Wed, 29 Jun 2022

The Black Galaxies are trending on Twitter after Ghana Football Association announced a new name for the local Black Stars.

According to the FA, the local Black Stars, formerly known as Black Stars B, have been renamed Black Galaxies.

Some Ghanaians appear to be confused by the new name as they try to figure out what it means.

The Local Black Stars are one of four national teams renamed by the FA.

The National Beach Soccer team is now known as the Black Sharks, the National U-15 female team as the Black Damsels, and the National U15 (Boys) team as the Black Comets.

The Black Galaxies will face Benin in the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers in July 2022.

The winner of the tie will face Nigeria for a place in the tournament, which will be hosted by Algeria.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
