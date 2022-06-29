Why Black Galaxies is trending on social media

GFA announce new names for National teams
Black Galaxies to face Benin in 2023 CHAN qualifiers
Cape Coast stadium to host Ghana-Benin CHAN qualifier
The Black Galaxies are trending on Twitter after Ghana Football Association announced a new name for the local Black Stars.
According to the FA, the local Black Stars, formerly known as Black Stars B, have been renamed Black Galaxies.
Some Ghanaians appear to be confused by the new name as they try to figure out what it means.
The Local Black Stars are one of four national teams renamed by the FA.
The National Beach Soccer team is now known as the Black Sharks, the National U-15 female team as the Black Damsels, and the National U15 (Boys) team as the Black Comets.
The Black Galaxies will face Benin in the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers in July 2022.
The winner of the tie will face Nigeria for a place in the tournament, which will be hosted by Algeria.
Here are some reactions on social media:
No more Local Blacks, call us BLACK GALAXIES ???? pic.twitter.com/nvj1rQTXd1— Nana Aba's Baby Boy (@Abel_FrimpsJr) June 29, 2022
The Ghana Black Galaxies— Nii Ansah Mensah Delrand (Sir Skipper) (@SkipperWrites) June 29, 2022
NB: The Ghana CHAN team is now called Black Galaxies not Black Stars B or local Black Stars— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 29, 2022
Hence they will now be addressed as Black Galaxies
The black galaxies be someway gimme https://t.co/y29jvNK5Ev— Gene (@Yujeannn) June 29, 2022
Black Galaxies ???????????????? https://t.co/ErwTv7Nkxw— Senyo Inspires ???? (@SenyoPeterAmega) June 29, 2022
Cool name. All the best to the Black Galaxies. They have been missed in the CHAN— Kwaku Eric (@minkenrinque) June 29, 2022
Black Galaxies ????????????— THE GYASI???????????????????? (@iamkwasigyasi) June 29, 2022
