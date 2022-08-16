Why CK Akonnor loves Muntari's long-range shots

Midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars player and coach, Charles Akonnor has named Sulley Muntari as one of the players who has similar traits to his style of play.

Akonnor during his prime was known for his blistering strikes from long range. Akonnor who was a midfielder in his hay-days scored a number of goals with his powerful shots.



After retiring to become a coach, the former Wolfsburg player disclosed that Sulley Muntari was one of the players he observed as similar playing style to his.



When asked on Asempa FM if he has coached any player who loves to shoot like him, the coach disclosed that Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku were the few people he beleives love to shoot from long range.

"Muntari shoots but I never coached him. These young guys Kudus and Fatawu also like shooting but those I coached I haven't seen something like that," Akonnor said on Asempa FM.



According to him, "I have something that I do after training where I allow the players to display their qualities," to help identify the core strengths of players.



JNA/DO