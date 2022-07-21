Why Charlotte Osei's name trended after Chelsea's defeat in pre-season game

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has been in the trends on Ghana Twitter following Chelsea's pre-season friendly defeat on Thursday, July 21, 2020.



The two times UEFA Champions League winners lost to Major League Soccer side, Charlotte FC on penalties at the Bank of America Stadium.



Rival fans have mocked Chelsea for failing to defeat a 'female' football club, Charlotte FC, which shares the same name as the former EC chairperson.

The match ended one-all and proceeded to penalty shoutouts where the MLS side won 5-3.



Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead in the first half, but Daniel Rios equalised from the penalty spot inside 90 minutes to push the game into penalty shootouts.



Harrison Afful, 35, a former Black Stars defender, played in the game and delivered an outstanding performance.



Here are some reactions



It's pre-season ooo... but Man United dey catch Liverpool dems dey score dem wotowoto... wey some Abijan blue boys dey lose to Charlotte Osei wey Ghanaians dey search for..... hmmm. If I talk... ???? — PAA (@Paalyrics____3) July 21, 2022

Stayed up late just to watch you team play shit and get beaten by Charlotte Osei, Haram Fc with that Tucheliban Fraud are finished lmao …….drag that finished fanbase and small club???????????????????? — Dr. Derryl MBE ???????????????? (@callmeNii) July 21, 2022

Charlotte Osei to the whole wiase. She saved us from noise pollution. Mmoa Chelshit ???????? — Move On ???? (@a_stanley1) July 21, 2022

The only Charlotte We knew was Charlotte Osei but thanks to Chelsea we know another Charlotte — Bálô (@real_Balo) July 21, 2022

Chelsea couldn’t score Charlotte Osei???????????????? — Teflon???????? (@Tef_lon_don) July 21, 2022

Upon all this spending and Chelsea lost to football version of Charlotte Osei,this is very disgraceful tbh????????‍♂️???? — Accostic (@Arkorztik) July 21, 2022

Chelsea has been buying defenders as if they’re building the wall of Jericho meanwhile they couldn’t defend against Charlotte Osei FC wei — Knight Walker ????????‍???? ???? (@sobal_official) July 21, 2022

NPP koraa did not Lose against Charlotte osei but Chelsea with their senior players did ???????? The Charlotte players were even laughing ???? — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) July 21, 2022

so chelsea fans stayed up all night just to watch their team lose to charlotte osei? finished club???????????????? — DisTurB???? (@DisTurB____) July 21, 2022

Chelsea couldn’t beat Charlotte Osei, a team that was founded in 2019 but their fans say they will win the league. Ten Hag Utd says hi ???????? — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) July 21, 2022

Chelsea lost to Charlotte Osei — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) July 21, 2022

