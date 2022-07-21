1
Why Charlotte Osei's name trended after Chelsea's defeat in pre-season game

Charlotte Osei Co Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EPL to begin on August 5

Charlotte beat Chelsea on penalties

Harrison Afful features in Charlotte's win over Chelsea

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has been in the trends on Ghana Twitter following Chelsea's pre-season friendly defeat on Thursday, July 21, 2020.

The two times UEFA Champions League winners lost to Major League Soccer side, Charlotte FC on penalties at the Bank of America Stadium.

Rival fans have mocked Chelsea for failing to defeat a 'female' football club, Charlotte FC, which shares the same name as the former EC chairperson.

The match ended one-all and proceeded to penalty shoutouts where the MLS side won 5-3.

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead in the first half, but Daniel Rios equalised from the penalty spot inside 90 minutes to push the game into penalty shootouts.

Harrison Afful, 35, a former Black Stars defender, played in the game and delivered an outstanding performance.

