5
Menu
Sports

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo 09876567890.png Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United finish 6th in EPL

Manchester United to play in Europa League in 2022/2023 season

Cristiano Ronaldo requests a transfer from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is trending on social media after reportedly requesting a transfer from Manchester United.

According to The Times, the 6-time Ballon D'or winner has told Manchester United that if they receive a good offer, he will leave.

The Portuguese returned to the 20-time English Premier League champions in the 2021 summer transfer window, but after only a season, he is looking to leave.

Football fans on social media have reacted to his request, as some United fans are disappointed with the news.

Meanwhile, rival fans are mocking the United faithful, who are about to lose their legend and best player.

Last season, Ronaldo was the club's leading scorer, with 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions. However, his goals could not secure Manchester United a place in the UEFA Champions League, as they finished sixth on the table.

Here are some reactions









































EE/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Did National Cathedral Trustees miss a GH¢1M donation from the Pentecost Church?
Osafo-Maafo breaks silence on leaked ethnocentric Ashanti-Akyem tape
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe