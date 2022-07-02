Why Denis Odoi no longer speaks to his 'money-hungry' Ghanaian father

Black Stars defender, Denis Odoi

Black Stars defender, Denis Odoi, has revealed that he is at odds with his Ghanaian father.



Odoi was born in Belgium to a Ghanaian father and a Belgian mother. His parents divorced, and he was raised solely by his mother.



When asked about his relationship with his father, Odoi stated that he does not talk to him because he only asks for money.

“My father and I, we don’t talk anymore. I blame him for certain things, like when I became a professional footballer and made good money at Anderlecht and was annoyed with him because all he asked was, ‘Can I have money?’” he told The Times.



He also stated that his parents divorced when he was 12 years old.



"I come from divorced parents, something that happened when I was 12, so then, it makes it a bit harder."



Odoi, who is married to a psychologist named Katleen Thijs, now has his own family.



He stated that he will educate his children about his mixed race.

“Also, I have a family of my own. For my kids, to also tell them what part of my race that is. I look different from white people. I also have to tell them what that part is. For me, I can now show them what that part is. They look and they’ve watched the videos I’ve made here, and I guess…super excited.”



Denis Odoi, who played for Belgium once, switched nationalities to play for Ghana.



He made his debut in March 2022, helping Ghana in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



