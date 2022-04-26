Why Didier Drogba lost Ivory Coast FA presidential elections

Legendary Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba

Drogba loses Ivory Coast FA elections



Legendary Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba suffered another setback in his dream of becoming the president of the Ivorian Football Federation after losing their elections held on Sunday, April 24, 2022.



The Premier League hall of famer came third with 21 votes in a three-way race that had Yacine Diallo Idriss polling 59 votes and Sory Diabate getting 50 votes in the opening round of the polls.



Drogba’s defeat came as shocking to football fans on social media who thought his popularity was going to swing the vote in his favour but renowned Ivorian journalist Mamadou Gaye has explained why the Chelsea legend failed to win.



According to him, Drogba did not really strike a chord with the football administrators in his hometown.

He espoused that Drogba was rejected by the Professional Football Association which he played a frontal role in its formation.



He said unlike Eto’o and Mane who build relationship with their hometowns, Drogba kept a distant relationship with his people and was not well known among the football electoral college.



“This the guy who never lived in Cote d’Ivoire in all those years. He just comes and plays and goes back to France,” Gaye began.



“Most of the other African players like Eto’o and Sadio Mane understand what the African culture means. They did a lot for their villages, they left a legacy in their villages.



“The first team to come out publicly to say they will not be voting for Didier Drogba, was a club from his village.



“Then the Professional Footballers Association of Cote d’Ivoire, which Drogba help to form, also turned their back on him.

“Now, if your football family and your physical family both reject you, by what miracle are you going to win?” he quizzed.



