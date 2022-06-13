Why Don Bortey joined Asante Kotoko to celebrate GPL trophy

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has explained his decision to join Asante Kotoko to celebrate their Ghana Premier League trophy on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



Before Asante Kotoko's coronation game against Elmina Sharks, the MC for the event called out the club's legends, and out came Don Bortey clad in colours of the Porcupine Warriors.



This was received badly by Accra Hearts of Oak fans as they called him out for dining with the enemy on the same day that the Phobians were humiliated in the Mantse derby by Great Olympics.

However, Don Bortey in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM has explained that he joined the celebrations as a guest of honor and not as a fan of Asante Kotoko.



"I went to the stadium as a guest of the program and not that I have joined that Kotoko family. I am not a legend of Asante Kotoko but they gave me a nice reception."



He added that his own club Accra Hearts of Oak do not accord their legends with the same reverence as Kotoko do to their legends.



"I don't think the current leaders of Hearts of Oak understand football. They don't allow the old players to get closer to the team. I don't think the current players know some of us."