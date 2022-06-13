2
Menu
Sports

Why Don Bortey joined Asante Kotoko to celebrate GPL trophy

Bernard 'dada' Dong Bortey.jpeg Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko crowned GPL champions

Great Olympics beat Hearts of Oak 3-0

Etouga sets sights on Ishmael Addo's record

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has explained his decision to join Asante Kotoko to celebrate their Ghana Premier League trophy on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Before Asante Kotoko's coronation game against Elmina Sharks, the MC for the event called out the club's legends, and out came Don Bortey clad in colours of the Porcupine Warriors.

This was received badly by Accra Hearts of Oak fans as they called him out for dining with the enemy on the same day that the Phobians were humiliated in the Mantse derby by Great Olympics.

However, Don Bortey in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM has explained that he joined the celebrations as a guest of honor and not as a fan of Asante Kotoko.

"I went to the stadium as a guest of the program and not that I have joined that Kotoko family. I am not a legend of Asante Kotoko but they gave me a nice reception."

He added that his own club Accra Hearts of Oak do not accord their legends with the same reverence as Kotoko do to their legends.

"I don't think the current leaders of Hearts of Oak understand football. They don't allow the old players to get closer to the team. I don't think the current players know some of us."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Related Articles: