Why Elvis Afriyie Ankrah cried before Dzamefe Committee

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

After Ghana's 2014 FIFA World Cup fiasco which led to allegations of corruption and player insubordination in camp, the government set up a commission of enquiry to pry into what transpired in the team's camp and suggest solutions to avoid a repetition of the same.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who was then the Sports Minister appeared before the commission on August 22, 2014, and broke down into tears when he was asked what was his feeling when the players refused to train for two days.



After almost eight years, Afriyie Ankrah has explained that he got teary because the money-hungry players ignored his advice about the consequences of refusing to train.



"There is a science to sports training. Before a match, you do two intensive training and then you okay a trial match or one intensive, one trial match. Following you will do low-key training then on the day of the match you so stretch. Then you condition the body and the muscles. If you miss one, in the course of the match you will get muscle cramps.



I told them if you miss training...they said they are the professionals. The money thing is affecting their concentration, so once they get the money they will be okay and they will go and play. I should leave that one to them." And they got money, kissed the money and we all saw the result. So that was why Judge asked me how did I feel? That was when I broke down," he told Sompa FM.



He said his tears were not about allegations that he misused funds during the tournament.



"It was not about me misusing funds, if you play the tape you will see it. So I felt that with such a huge opportunity to give glory to your country and for yourself your entire career would change forever."

The former Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development concluded by asking about the current status of the players who were involved aside from Andre Ayew.



"So ask yourself, since that tournament where are all those people apart from Dede? 'Na who cause am?'"



Black Stars suffered a group stage exit in the tournament, recording just a point in a group that was made up of Germany, USA and Portugal.



The players threatened to boycott their last group fixture against Portugal in demand of an appearance fee, which propelled the government to airlift $3 million from Ghana to Brazil to settle them. Eventually, they lost 2-1 to Portugal.



