Why Emmanuel Adebayor threw a 'party' on the day his father died

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has revealed that Togolese football legend, Emmanuel Adebayor threw a party the day his father, Shadrach Adebayo Adeyi passed on.

Evra in his autobiography titled 'I Love this Game' described Adebayor as one of the most positive guys he has ever met in football.



In the book, Evra stated that Adebayor threw a party after the death of his father because his father wanted everyone to be happy.



"Adebayor is one of the most positive guys I’ve met in football. This is a man who held a party on the day his father died because he said his father would not want to see anyone unhappy. After one game that we lost, Adebayor came into the dressing room, dancing and laughing. Squillaci and Givet didn’t like it and asked him what he was doing. Adebayor replied: ‘It’s only football. I’ve just lost my dad. You should be happy that you are still alive.’ The more I sat there and thought about what he’d said, the more I thought he was right. It’s not good to lose a football game, but as long as you learn from it and don’t repeat the mistake, how can anger help?"



The former African Footballer of the Year and Patrice Evra were teammates at AS Monaco in French Ligue 1 from 2003 to 2006.

Adebayor spent two and a half seasons with the club before joining English Premier League side Arsenal for £3 million in January 2006, while Evra joined Manchester United in the same winter transfer window for a reported £5.5 million.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







EE/KPE