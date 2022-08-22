0
Why Etouga Mbella was omitted from Kotoko's trip to Sudan

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella, was left out of Kotoko's squad for their pre-season friendly against Al Hilal Omdurman in Sudan.

According to the club, Etouga alongside some other players are nursing injury and, therefore, are unavailable for the trip.

The said injured players include, Samuel Boateng, George Mfegue, Patrick Asmah, and Maxwell Agyemang.

Asante Kotoko will face Sundanese champions, Al Hilal in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Imoro Ibrahim, who joined Hilal from Kotoko in July, 2022 could make his debut in the game.

The club had planned a pre-season tour in Turkey, but due to visa issues, the tour was cancelled.

As a result, the management has resorted to a friendly against Hilal to prepare the team for the new season.



