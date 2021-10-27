Why Fabio Gama missed Kotoko training on Monday

Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama

Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama didn’t train with the Kotoko squad on Monday due to his paperwork issues, according to Asempa FM’s SportsNite.

The midfielder, who turned 29 earlier this month, travelled to Accra to finalise his work permit documentation.



According to Kumasi-based broadcast journalist Jonathan Asiedu on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show, the Ribeira do Pombal-born is likely to return to Kumasi and train with his teammates on Tuesday.

Gama was part of the Kotoko contingent that went to pre-season in the United Arab Emirates earlier in the Month.



The Porcupine Warriors kick start their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign with a trip to Accra to face Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.