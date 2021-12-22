Why Felix Afena Gyan was part of Ghana's AFCON squad

Head coach of Ghana’s Senior National Team, Coach Milovan Rajevac has been explaining why he included AS Roma teenager, Felix Afena Gyan in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.
Afena Gyan snubbed Ghana’s call-up for the World Cup Qualifiers in November after his agents claimed the player was on a development project at the Serie A side.
However, in the Black Stars provisional squad announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Afena Gyan was included in the 30 man squad expected to travel with the team to Dubai ahead of the tournament.
Explaining, his decision to invite the 19-year-old to join the Black Stars for the AFCON in January, Coach Rajevac stated that he had seen the potential in Afena Gyan and wanted him to be part of the squad.
According to him, he couldn’t ascertain if the player would honour the invitation or reject it like his previous call-up.
“Felix Afena Gyan is on the list because he has shown lots of potential trying to establish himself at his club, we want to have him here so we will see what will happen,” Coach Milovan Rajevac said through his translator.
He added, “This is a chance for him to know to get the others and know the requirements and to become a part of the black stars. He is on the list so let’s wait and see if he would come.”
The Black Stars will commence their AFCON on January 9 against Morocco before going ahead to take on other Group C opponents Gabon and Comoros.
