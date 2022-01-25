Why GFA don't want to sack Milovan Rajevac despite Sports Minister's directive

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Despite a directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association appears not to be interested in making any such decision.



The Ministry at a meeting with executive council members of the FA on Friday, January 21, 2021 explicitly demanded the removal of Milovan Rajevac.



After the meeting, the ministry in statement subtly ordered the FA to put into action what the sector minister Mustapha Ussif said behind closed doors which is the axing of Milovan Rajevac.

“Following the meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with its mandate, asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars management committee”.



A statement signed by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif said ‪“The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success.



“‪The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars’ technical team, led by head coach, Milovan Rajevac.”



Speculations have been rife that the Ghana Football Association is not considering sacking Milovan Rajevac due to a myriad of reasons.



A publication by the Graphic Sports on Monday, January 24, 2021 stated that the FA is aversed to the idea of sacking the Serbian coach because they believe other factors contributed to Ghana’s nightmarish showing at the 2021 AFCON.

Among the reasons listed in the article is the time frame between now and playing of the 2022 World Cup play-off and poor preparations for the tournament.



The reports states that the FA is of the belief that Milovan Rajevac did not have enough time to prepare the team for the tournament due to the failure of European clubs to release their players on time.



It also revealed that Milovan Rajevac tested positive for COVID-19 hence could not train with the team for some days.



The supposed source is quoted as saying “coupled with that, some key players reported to camp late due to CAF's new directive which allowed clubs to release players as late as January 3, 2022," it noted.



Another reason the FA is dragging its feet over the Minister’s directive is the notion that no Ghanaian coach is capable of handling the team and that it will cost the country a fortune to hire a top coach.