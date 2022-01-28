Why Ghana camped in Qatar for a tournament in Cameroon?

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has lifted the lid on why the Black Stars camped in Qatar as part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



It will be recalled that there was a stiff opposition when the Ghana Football Association announced that the Black Stars will camp in Qatar for the tournament in Cameroon with critics citing the weather differences in the two countries as a basis for their opposition.

Despite the concerns, the GFA flew the team to Qatar on Friday, 24 December 2021, to begin their preparations for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Following Ghana’s early exit from the 2021 AFCON, the Sports Minister has explained the rationale behind the Qatar camping when quizzed in Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



Mustapha Ussif revealed that the team camped in Qatar in order to acclimatize to the weather in the middle eastern country ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November 2022.



“The Ministry agreed with the GFA to camp in Qatar because Ghana has the opportunity to qualify to the World Cup and now we are going to play Nigeria in the last phase of the qualifiers. If we get the opportunity to qualify, it's only important the players acclimatize,” the Sports Minister said.