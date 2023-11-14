Why Ghanaian football fans held funeral for England’s Bobby Charlton in Accra

Members of GHANSU

The Ghana National Supporters Union (GHANSU) led by its founder, Abraham Boakye popularly known as One Man Supporter held a funeral ceremony for late English football legend, Sir Robert 'Bobby' Charlton.

The funeral held in Accra on Monday, November 13, 2023, saw members of GHANSU attending, most of them clad in traditional Ghanaian funeral clothes.



Speaking to the media, Abraham Boakye noted that the event was to honour the former Manchester United legend for his role in founding GHANSU.



“It was through this man that I got the name one-man supporter. In 1995 in Ecuador, I was the only Ghanaian supporter during Ghana’s match against Brazil which had about five thousand of their supporters in attendance. But we were able to win the match and claim the title which was brought to Ghana.



"This man was on the BBC and he said ‘this is a lone ranger; one person supporting a whole nation. When I got back to Ghana the media including newspapers had reported about ‘One Man Supporter in Town’ and I have since held on to it. It was based on that, that I have built the National Supporters Union,” he told UTV.



Sir Robert Charlton born on October 11, 1937, died on October 21, 2023.



The English and Manchester United centre-forward who was part of the team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup is considered one of the greatest players in football history.

He won the Ballon d’Or in 1966 after winning the World Cup.



See visuals from the funeral below:





The Ghana National Supporters Union is organizing a funeral in Accra to mourn the late Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/2SfsOWrs3g — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 13, 2023

The Ghana National Supporters Union expresses their condolences for the late Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, during a self-organized funeral service in Accra.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/vURiEcnRvS — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 13, 2023

Abraham Boakye, known as ‘One Man Supporter,’ shares insights into the reasons behind organizing the funeral of the late Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, in Ghana.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/Sr1xrAX6CX — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 13, 2023