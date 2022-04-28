Why Ghanaian footballer chose Qatar over Black Stars

Ghanaian-born Qatari forward, Mohammed Muntari

Mohammed Muntari: The Ghanaian striker that will lead Qatar at World Cup



Ghanaian-born Qatari forward, Mohammed Muntari has opened up on why he switched nationality to play for Qatar instead of Ghana.



Muntari said emphatically that his switch was not influenced by money but rather based on football. He made his assertion in an interview with 3sports, saying Qatar is a country that loves football.



“It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of."

"I wouldn’t say it was financially [motivated] because, at the end of the day, I could have been playing for Ghana and still be earning much.”



He added that when he is given a chance to rethink his decision, he will still choose Qatar.



“Truth be told, I will choose Qatar. I will choose Qatar every single day [because of] what they did for me [and] what they are doing for my people."



“Deep inside, I knew I took the right decision so if you ask me to do it again, I will choose Qatar over Ghana. I am not saying anything bad about my beloved country Ghana,” he added.



Mohammed Muntari was born in Kumasi and moved to the Arab country at 19. He switched nationality in 2016 to play for the Qatari youth side.

He made his senior debut in 2014 in a friendly against Estonia where he scored his first goal. He has made 43 appearances and scored 12 goals.



Muntari has 8 trophies to his credit playing for four clubs, El Jaish, Lekhwiya, Al-Duhail, and Al Ahli(where he plays currently).



He won 6 of the 8 titles at Al-Duhail and 2 at El Jaish.



He is expected to lead the lines for Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.