Why Ghanaians are bashing GFA over medal for Women's Premier League finalist

The Ghana Football Association have been criticised for presenting 'unacceptable' medals to 2021/2022 Women's Premier League finalists, Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.
Ampem Darkoa had their necks decorated with the gold version of the medal that seemed like an amateur sculptor's design from a steel sheet while Hasaacas took the silver.
The Techiman-based side beat the reigning champions 5-4 on penalties to claim the title in their second final in two seasons.
The match originally ended one-all in 120 minutes after Success Ameyaa's early penalty goal for Hasaacas got equalised by Comfort Yeboah from the spot.
Images of the medal have gone viral with many holding the assertion that the GFA by this action is dragging the local football through the dirt.
Others doubts is the FA value the local league, regarding the medals the FA award players for their effort.
This is the second time medal presentation has put the FA in the news after presenting what many regarded as 'key holders to 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League Champions, Hears of Oak.
This DOES NOT fit the kind of medals our footballers should be receiving in this day and age. But, back then in the 1990s primary school, whoever produced this for the @ghanafaofficial would’ve scored good marks for ‘Arts and Craft’???????????? pic.twitter.com/MwdyG5EQtM— Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) May 29, 2022
Congratulations @ghanafaofficial
The medal is gorgeous ???? pic.twitter.com/6SWJR3CRi8— n.a (@thenanaaba) May 29, 2022
@ghanafaofficial why you people dey disgrace we so? Like you squad dey see we like animals or what exactly cos I no dey see why a whole GFA will give these rubbish as medals to professional league players ???? https://t.co/VYN75sfKvK— ???????? O W U L A ???? (@_owula) May 29, 2022
Our GFA out there hanging key holders on the neck of our women champions in the name of medals ???? ????— Abdul Rauf•☆• (@iamnassamu) May 29, 2022
Does Leadership reduce a person thinking capacity or what? I don't get it. GFA is a useless institution. How can you promote Women Football if winners of Ghana Women Premier League and Runners up are given such medals. This is disrespect to women and the game in general. pic.twitter.com/MqecqQg8D9— @K77 Sports Ventures (@K77Sports) May 29, 2022
Seriously, which GFA official is responsible for giving out contracts for designing and production of medals? You lot are disgracing your Boss Kurt Okraku, a well travelled man who desires nothing but quality. FA must review medal production contracts to protect quality. NOT NOT!— Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) May 29, 2022
The GFA must be serious,the kind of medals they give as an honour is a joke. Just look at what was given to the Women FA cup finalists!! As if it is fun games— Djchelsea20 (@Djchelsea201) May 30, 2022
Stop this @ghanafaofficial. Our league deserves better quality medals ???????? pic.twitter.com/5bSdZTWf5r— Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) May 29, 2022
#NottinghamForest sef wey just qualify to #EPL sef see derma medals.— Francis Gidiga Alfafa (@alfafa_GH) May 29, 2022
But Ghana here, #GFA dey give alomi wey them no cast well sef
Gyimie nkoaaa pic.twitter.com/0av7v5Mzoz
Apparently Ampem Darkoa Ladies were handed this as medals for winning yesterday's WPL.— George Nitro (@georgenitroduah) May 29, 2022
How's Asante Kotoko feeling at the moment? pic.twitter.com/553mJbLR65
Are guys happy presenting these medals to the winner's and runner's up of the women premier league?— Yaw Eduful (@yaw_eduful_) May 29, 2022
Shame on you guys. @GHFootballApp @ghanafaofficial @kurtokraku @alooameenu @PHAddo pic.twitter.com/kNsUmiEP0I
“Beautifully “ hand crafted medals for the 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League season.— #WomensFootball ???? Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) May 29, 2022
Back and front view .
Now you can discuss this ! #WomensFootball #SheDidThat #AyishaReport pic.twitter.com/MKIkp31wS2
