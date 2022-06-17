Why Hearts of Oak could lose NLA sponsorship next season

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak could lose their sponsorship with National Lottery Authority if they fail to make the top three in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians currently, sit 5th on the league log with one match left to complete the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



According to the Director-General of the NLA, Sammy Awuku, the NLA may cancel contracts with clubs that fail to finish in the top three.

"The NLA going into the next season might not sponsor all the clubs again but Kotoko you have made yourself worthy so we will consider sponsoring you," Awuku said when GPL champions, Asante Kotoko presented the trophy to NLA as appreciation for their sponsorship.



"For every team, we decide to sponsor going forward if at the end of the season if you are not part of the top three, we won’t consider you again," he added.



Sammy Awuku then gave Kotoko the condition to which they can maintain the existing contract.



"So if you want to continue to enjoy your partnership with us, always be in the top three or be with the trophy winners."



NLA in November 2021, agreed to a respective GHC1 million sponsorship deal with both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the GPL.

With Hearts looking unlikely to finish in the top three, the public institution may not renew the one-year deal when it expires in November 2022.



The Phobians have had a challenging campaign this season. They occupy the 5th position on the table with 48 points and could miss out on a top-four finish with a game left to complete the season.



The Rainbow lads would have to win their final match of the season against Real Tamale United and hope that fourth place Karela United slip up against WAFA.