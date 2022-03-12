Why Hearts of Oak signed Salim Adams on loan after Afutu’s ‘betrayal’

Alhaji Akambi says descendants of players who left for free won’t ever play for Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Akambi, has lifted the lid on why they signed youngster Salim Adams on loan from Division One League Club New Edubiase FC.



Salim Adams joined the Phobians on a season-long from Edubiase FC ahead of Accra Hearts of Oak’s campaign in the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Club competitions.



The youngster’s impressive performance especially in the 2022 President’s Cup against Asante Kotoko has made fans question why the Phobians didn’t sign him outright.

But according to Alhaji Akambi, they made that panic loan signing of Salim Adams because Benjamin Afutu Kortey deceived them on his willingness to renew his contract.



“Salim’s issue is very critical because Afutu’s agent assured us that the player was going to renew his contract that that is why he was registered for Africa. But we had to take that last-minute decision when we realized that the agent was lying to us,” he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“So we had no option but to go and sign Salim on loan from New Edubiase,” Alhaji Akambi added.



