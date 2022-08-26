Why I have left Aston Villa after three years -George Boateng speaks

George Boateng

Former Aston Villa player, George Boateng has opened up on why he has decided to leave his managerial role at the club,

In a statement posted on his social media pages, the coach explains that he wants to focus on his Black Stars job.



“Leaving Aston Villa after 3 wonderful seasons was not an easy decision but having the opportunity to coach my country at the World Cup was too good to turn down,” George Boateng notes in a statement on his Instagram page.

The tactician further expresses appreciation to everyone at Aston Villa for the opportunity to work and feel at home at the club.



“I have learned so much and I’m grateful for the time spent at this beautiful, amazing club. I want to thank the players, staff and the fans for their wonderful support and I wish the club every success in the future. As for now I will concentrate on my role as the Assistant Coach of Ghana."