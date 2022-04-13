Why I never hit back at French tennis player after viral slap - Nii Ankrah discloses

Michael Kouame slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah after match

Nii Ankrah finishes as runner-up at World Tennis Tour J5

Ghanaian tennis player, Raphael Nii Ankrah, who was slapped by his French opponent, Michael Kouame after their match in the first round of the J5 Accra Tennis Foundation Ghana Open has disclosed why he never hit back at his opponent.



Michael Kouame landed a slap on the cheeks of Ghana’s Raphael Nii Ankrah after losing to him in the ITF World Tennis Tour J5 match at the Accra Tennis court on Monday, April 4, 2022.



The 16-year-old stated that he wanted to hit back at Kouame but his ambition of winning tournament is what kept him disciplined throughout the games.

Speaking in an interview, Nii Ankrah disclosed that he had wanted to slam his opponent, Michael Kouame with a racket but he had to obey his coach who prompted him not to react.



"We were going to the net to do the formal greeting, so I never expected the slap and it came as a big surprise. As at that time I was angry and I wanted to hit him with my racket but I saw my coach from afar begging me not to hit him because if I did that, I will also be penalized, so I did not retaliate,” Ankrah told the Daily Graphic.



The Winneba Senior High School student said, "I had not met him, till we met on the court that day. I had not spoken to him too, so it came as a surprise when he slapped me.”



After the incident, Nii Ankrah braved through the odds to make it to the finals of the tournament where he lost to Yakubu Abubakari-Lea by 6 (4)-7, 1-6.



The budding tennis player noted that he has been advised against taking any action against Kouame and admitted that the incident was a learning curve in the sport.





"It wasn't the slap that motivated me, the guy I played was the top seed and defeating him in the first round was all the motivation that I needed to go to the final.



"I am okay, my coaches, parents and officials have all spoken to me and I won't let this hold me back in my career,” he stated.