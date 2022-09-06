Why Isaac Nuhu's move to Lorient failed

Isaac Nuhu

Isaac Nuhu was about to be transferred to Ligue 1 team Lorient on Thursday night.

According to L'Équipe, Eupen and the Breton club had in fact always agreed on the transfer's price: 2.6 million euros.



However, the Ghanaian's transfer has changed. On the French side, he first struggled to sign the required transfer documents.



After resolving this issue, he had a second setback in Lorient, according to the French sports daily.

During the validation of the transfer, the software utilized for the transaction indicated "investigation in progress," hence the transfer failed.



Nuhu didn't seem to mind because he was scheduled to play Kortrijk on Saturday night.