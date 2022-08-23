0
Why Ishamel Ganiyu was stripped of captaincy at Asante Kotoko

Ismail Ganiu 456789.png Asante Kotoko captain, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi-based Pure FM has reported that Black Stars defender, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, was stripped of his captaincy at Asante Kotoko for instigating players against the management of the club.

Asante Kotoko on Monday, August 21, 2022, announced the appointment of midfielder Richard Boadu as the club's new captain, while Mubarik Yussif and Ibrahim Danlad were named as his deputies.

It was earlier reported that Abdul Ganiyu was stripped of his captaincy after refusing to extend his contract with the Porcupine Warriors with a year left on his current contract.

According to Pure FM, Ganiyu was the brain behind the decision of the Asante Kotoko players not to report for the preseason training over unpaid salaries and allowances.

Asante Kotoko are currently in Sudan for their preseason training tour and will be in Ghana in the first week of September 2022 to prepare for the Ghana Super Cup against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



