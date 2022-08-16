Why Jeffrey Schlupp should be in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup

Crystal Palace player, Jeffrey Schlupp

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is drawing closer and closer with 96 days away from kick-off with Ghana being one of the tournament's five African representatives.

The Black Stars will be hoping to improve on their best finish in the quarter-finals, which can only be achieved with a squad full of inform players and a high level of competitiveness.



Some Black Stars players have already begun the season on a high note, firing on all cylinders and delivering standout performances to prove that they deserve to be in Qatar. One of those players is Crystal Palace player, Jeffrey Schlupp.



Schlupp has continued his excellent form from last season, impressing in the first two games of the 2022/2023 English Premier League.



Under Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera, Schlupp, who is primarily a winger, is mostly used in midfield rather than his usual full-back or wing role.

He made the second-most appearances by a Ghanaian player last season, trailing only Mohammed Salisu. He appeared in 32 games for Palace.



He was involved in 5 goals, scoring four and assisting one, making him the third Ghanaian with most goal involvement after Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey.



He had 18 interceptions, 25 tackles out of 46, 31 clearances, 31 aerial battles, and created two big chances.



Shclupp was fantastic in his new role and nailed it. He has continued where he left off last season, playing in the double pivot this time with new signing Cheick Doucoure.

The Ghanaian has made 9 tackles and won 6, 3 interceptions, 3 clearances, 88 touches, and 53 passes with 79.2% pass completion in two games. He has only been dispossessed once.



The one-time EPL winner had a 6.5 rating in Palace's 2-0 loss to Arsenal and a 7.5 rating in his side's one-all draw against Liverpool.



If Schlupp can maintain his level over the next two months, the Black Stars technical team will be prompted to include the former Leicester City player in the squad for the next international break and the World Cup.



Currently, despite only a few games into the new season, he is one of the most inform Ghanaian players in Europe.

How crucial would Schlupp be for the Black Stars at the World Cup?



A fit and inform Schlupp should be a jackpot for the Black Stars technical team, mainly because of his versatility.



Schlupp could play as a wingback, a winger, a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder and sometimes as an attacking midfielder. Such a player is a bonus for many coaches because he appears to be a two or three-in-one pick and allows managers to make good use of other slots during squad selection.



Jeffrey Schlupp's last appearance for the Black Stars was in September 2021 in Ghana's 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers.

