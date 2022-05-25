0
Menu
Sports

Why Jose Mourinho bought sneakers for Ghana's Afena-Gyan

Afena Gyan Mourinho Mourinho bought a pair of Balenciaga for Afena-Gyan

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan scores a brace against Genoa

Mourinho buys sneakers for Afena-Gyan

Jose Mourinho praises Afena-Gyan

One of the heart-warming stories of the 2021/2022 football season was the purchase of a pair of trainers by a coach for one of the young players in his team.

The said coach bought the sneakers for the 18-year-old striker who had just scored his first brace for the club in the Italian league.

The coach was Jose Mourinho, the player was Felix Afena-Gyan and the club they both represent is AS Roma.

Jose Mourinho showed an inspirational and awe-inspiring moment when he bought the sneakers for Afena-Gyan in November 2021.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mourinho said Afena-Gyan was being mocked by his teammates for wearing fake pair of shoes to training.

As a coach who had interest in the development of the Ghanaian teenager, Mourinho said he bought the sneakers to encourage and motivate Afena-Gyan.

“He was there and didn’t have a contract. He was coming all the time with fake trainers and all the guys were having fun. The moment he scored, I said Felix, it’s time for these guys to stop bullying you so let’s buy a proper pair of issues,” he said.

Jose Mourinho also indicated his delight with the progress Felix Afena-Gyan has made since breaking into the first team of AS Rom.

He said the Ghanaian striker who made his Black Stars debut against Nigeria has shown remarkable progress and could be a big star.

Mourinho also reveals that Afena-Gyan has been trolling his teammates whose countries did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

“Now he has signed a new contract and gone to the Ghana national team and he is having fun with the other guys who are not going to the World Cup. These things are changing and its nice,” he said.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
Related Articles: