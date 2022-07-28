Why Kennedy Agyapong vowed not to invest in Ghana football

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

The election of Kurt Okraku as the Ghana Football Association president in 2019 angered Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency who vowed not to invest in the league.

Kennedy Agyapong had earlier gone on record and pledged to invest in football at George Afriyie's birthday party but said he will no longer invest in football because his candidate lost the elections.



"You didn't vote for the person whom I can reason with about some of the challenges confronting Ghana football so why should I waste my money to come and support you?" he asked.



Kurt Okraku won the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential elections after George Afriyie conceded defeat before the third run.



