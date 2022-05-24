Why Kwadwo Asamoah is the most decorated African footballer in Italian football

Kwadwo Asamoah won six league titles with Juventus

GhanaWeb Feature

When Kwadwo Asamoah’s career is discussed, the general feeling is that despite the lofty heights he achieved, he did not match the talents God bestowed in him.



Kwadwo Asamoah had everything in his locker to be a world class midfielder and not a regular member of the all-conquering Juventus sides.



People who met the young Kwadwo Asamoah at Liberty Professionals remember him to be the quiet, shy and unassuming but hugely talented midfielder.



To some of them, he is the most gifted player to have passed through the ranks and that is an institution that produced Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.



Unfortunately however, Kwadwo Asamoah spent the his best years playing in an unusual role for Antonio Conte’s Juventus after joining them from Juventus in 2012.

Despite not hitting the ceiling expected of him, Kwadwo Asamoah chalked some incredible success with the ‘Old Ladies of Serie A’.



Kwadwo Asamoah won six league titles with Juventus, a record unmatched by any African player in the history of the Italian football.



Kwadwo Asamoah was instrumental in Juventus’ titles. He also won four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cup titles, all with Juventus.



In all, Kwadwo Asamoah won thirteen trophies with Juventus, making him the most decorated African in the history of Italian Football.



From Juventus, Kwadwo Asamoah had short stints with Inter Milan and Cagliari.

Other Africans who feature on the list of most successful in Italian football are Ghana Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng as well Morocco’s Medhi Benatia and Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon.



