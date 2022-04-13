Why Kwadwo Asamoah is trending on social media

Real Madrid knock out Chelsea from UCL
Ghanaians have relived former Black Stars player, Kwadwo Asamoah's majestic assist during the 2014 World Cup, the morning after Luka Modric assisted a goal with a similar technique in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Modric assisted Rodrygo Goes with a fabulous pass using his outside foot for the Brazilian to tap in Madrid's equaliser that took the tie into extra time.
The 13-time champions ended up winning the tie 5-4 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 in yesterday's game.
The morning after the thrilling contest at Stadio Bernabeu, Kwadwo Asamoah has had his name in the trends on Ghana Twitter.
A video of the former Inter Milan man assisting Asamoah Gyan with a sumptuous cross using his outside foot has got Ghanaians comparing it with Modric's.
Asamoah assisted Gyan for a consolation goal in Ghana's final group game against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup.
Here are some social media reactions
Who ever made Kwadwo Asamoah quit playing for the black stars has to be hanged. https://t.co/iOH7OtH5s6— Yaw Gainnis ???????? (@yawagyei) April 13, 2022
Kwadwo Asamoah our best no.10 for the past ten years ⚽❤️ simple baller https://t.co/jaCrl5tEOT— Rufai-Adam???? (@Adam_Rufai1) April 12, 2022
herh! this assist ern... God bless Kwadwo Asamoah. https://t.co/Se0wdC0WZq— CardinaL (@carddy_1) April 13, 2022
What Modric did was nothing new— Son Of Adam (@Alhassan_Adam1) April 12, 2022
Kwadwo Asamoah did same
Make we rest ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/hHyFCfn2KY
This Modric — Rodrygo assist is the same as Kwadwo Asamoah — Gyan assist— Son Of Adam (@Alhassan_Adam1) April 12, 2022
But y’all didn’t hype that ????????♂️
Like by now if we dey mention Drogba, Yaya Toure, Okocha etc...we for dey mention Kwadwo Asamoah...
I've not trusted a Ghanaian player more than I trusted Kwadwo...— Kwamejnr (@AgyareKwame_Jnr) April 13, 2022
E always dey pain me... https://t.co/d9FKrZ2JbD
Kwadwo Asamoah to Asamoah Gyan in World Cup 2014 was more difficult technique to execute. Brilliant from Modric but yh we some before— AHIMSA YAMOAH (@AK_YAMOAH) April 12, 2022
This "remembers me" of Kwadwo Asamoah's pass & Asamoah Gyan's header against Portugal, uno https://t.co/fPhtPtfcEK— Psalm 1, the Christ Junkie (@Psalm_one) April 12, 2022
Madridistas you for relax small, Kwadwo Asamoah has done it before.. pic.twitter.com/VXCfGoXmWC— Bobby (@saadbawa9) April 13, 2022
Kwadwo Asamoah did that assist first but Ghana no frame am, Modric did it yesterday and Madrid Frame am. This is the difference between Black Man and White Man ????????????????— SHATTA ???? BA ???? CONFIRM ???? (@kingshattaba) April 13, 2022
We got brains and better techniques too. Kudos to Kwadwo Asamoah. https://t.co/pWWdP4woBs— #1 Liverpool fan❤️???????? (@Oheneba88) April 13, 2022
They won't talk about this pass because he's not luka modric,he's playing for Real Madrid— Nana Yaw Bekoe (@ArmaniVivinel) April 13, 2022
Kwadwo Asamoah pass to Baby jet @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 pic.twitter.com/905FbCxWHe
Kwadwo Asamoah gave a better pass than what modric did but you'll acting like this is the first time.— Mr T.I ???????? (@izake_tetteh) April 13, 2022
Kwadwo Asamoah’s trivela pass is very much underrated. Wtf ????. Quaresma is originator tho pic.twitter.com/xBGQNWTG18— Ghana Mr. Bean ???????????? (@Ghana_Mr_bean) April 13, 2022
