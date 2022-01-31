Why Kwesi Nyantakyi did not appoint Chris Hughton in 2014

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton set to meet GFA

Chris Hughton arrives in Ghana for Holidays



GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac



Irish-born Ghanaian, Chris Hughton has had his name mentioned once again as a potential Black Stars manager after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.



Hughton, just like in 2014 is on the verge of securing the role. The last time the former Tottenham Hostpur manager came this close, he lost it to former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.



Here is why



Joy news reporter, Muftawu Nabila explains that after Ghana's Brazil 2014 fiasco, the government recommended Chris Hughton to the then GFA president Kwesi Nyantahyi.

The government, according to Muftawu, felt Hughton was the right man to restructure and start the rebuilding progress for the four-time African champions.



However, the FA after showing Kwasi Appiah the exit decided to open its doors for applications from interested managers, and Hughton did not apply.



Therefore, although Hughton was the choice of the government and could have landed the job through political backing, the FA chose Avram Grant who they deemed to have a better CV and had applied.



The report also explained that the GFA was afraid of insubordination on the part of Hughton since he had the backing of the government.



Currently, the coach is in Ghana hoping to close discussions for the vacant Black Stars job. He is expected to meet the GFA on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



Like 2014, his reported appointment is as a result of the government's recommendation.