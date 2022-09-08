0
Menu
Sports

Why Michael Essien is Chris Hughton’s all-time best Ghanaian player

Former Chelsea Midfielder, Micheal Essien Ex-Ghanaian player, Michael Essien

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Chris Hughton has named Chelsea legend, Michael Essien, as his all-time Ghanaian best footballer in history.

According to the coach, Michael Essien was one of the Ghanaian players he believed had a huge impact on Ghana's football history.

He explained that Essien’s influence in Chelsea has resulted in a massive change that has positively affected the club’s turnaround to date.

In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the coach disclosed that he had the pleasure of watching several Ghanaian players but Essien stood tall among the many.

“I would have to say that my all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer would be Michael Essien,” he stated.

“One because he was in England, so I saw a lot of him when he played. I have had the pleasure of meeting him on one or two occasions to speak with him, and he was a very influential player in what was the turnaround in what we are seeing in Chelsea Football Club,” Hughton said.

Chris Hughton is currently Ghana’s technical advisor to the Black Stars technical team led by coach Otto Addo.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration