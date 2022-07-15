Why Michael Essien left Ghana camp at 2002 AFCON

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien

Former Ghana international, Samuel Kuffour has disclosed why Michael Essien left Ghana camp at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mali.



Essien was part of the Black Stars squad who were assembled for the tournament but left the camp to his club in France after the first game against Morocco.



Although it was reported that Essien left camp due to a transfer move, Kuffour has revealed that the former Lyon player rather left camp due to poor living conditions and treatment.



Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Kuffour stated that the current Black Stars are privileged to have good treatment from the GFA because some Black Stars players during his time were compelled to eat by the roadside at the AFCON in Mali.

“It was catastrophic. We were eating at the roadside. It was a terrible experience because we were eating at the roadside. We were the first team to get there and you would weep. It was very bad. Our first hotel, the toilet was close to the show. It was horrible. You can ask the players,” he said.



”No one has asked why Michael Essien left the team’s camp. We have to credit the FA now because now a lot of things are being provided. We didn’t even have t-shirts. I used to take money from the South African camp to our camp. We were going to the dinning hall like students. I didn’t complain but they were looking for someone to blame. Ben Koufie apologized to me before he died,” Kuffour stated.



The former Bayern Munich defender also revealed that he was also forced out of camp after there were false reports that he attended night club when he had gone to speak with his wife who had given birth.



“After the Morocco game, I went out to call my wife who had just given birth in Germany. When I returned, Fianoo asked that I report to the management because they were looking for me. The report was that I had gone to the night club but where we were there was nothing. The moment I entered, my passport was on a table and there was ticket plus envelope. I asked them if they wanted me to return. It was Osam Duodu and Fianoo who were in the room. So I called the players and informed them of what had happened,” he stated.



He added, “by the time I got to the airport, the news was already in Germany so Bayern had a plane waiting for me. I flew back Germany that same day. My coach asked if I could play and I said yes. It was an FA Cup match, we won 3-2 and I scored the winning goal.”