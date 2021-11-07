Why Milovan Rajevac benched Philemon Baffour in Ghana’s game against Zimbabwe

Black Stars right back Philemon Baffour

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has disclosed the reason behind his decision to keep right back Philemon Baffour on the bench in Ghana’s game against Zimbabwe.

Baffour was reduced to a bench role despite being the only back in the team then. Instead, his role was handed to center-back Daniel Amartey.



According to Milovan Rajevac, the decision to bench Philemon Baffour was because he could not afford to allow any slips in his first game in charge of the Black Stars.



He explained that he went with Daniel Amartey because he had watched him over the years and was confident he would do a good job.



I took over the team a few days to the doubleheader against Zimbabwe, and I had to go with players I knew better. That’s why I opted for Daniel Amartey.In that situation, we had to win, and could not afford to make mistakes, so I went for Amartey because I know him better.

Following his latest call-up, Milo as he is fondly called has been criticized for inviting the Dreams FC full-back again.



But Milo justifies that Philemon Baffour is a young player who ought to be given the chance to develop.



He believes that the youngster will serve the nation well when given the chance to impress the team.



“Philemon was part of the Ghana team that won the U-20 AFCON, and he has quality. It is important for young players to take their chance when they get it, and for Philemon, I’m sure his chance will come,” he said.