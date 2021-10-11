Why Milovan Rajevac started Jojo Wollacott over Richard Attah

Wallocot (middle) made his Ghana debut against Zimbabwe

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac heaped praises on Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott after the 25-year-old impressed on his Ghana debut.

Wollacott got the nod to start ahead of Richard Attah who has an imposing physical presence with the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper failing to make the matchday squad.



St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi this time round dropped to the bench while Danlad Ibrahim just like Attah wasn’t on the bench.



Despite playing in fourth division football in England, the Bristol-born got the nod to start in post for the Black Stars due to this compelling reason.



The height of the goalkeeper put him above all the three other goalkeepers who were available for the match and could possibly depose Richard Ofori for the No.1 spot.



Wollacott has a height of 1.9m and that put him above Richard Attah whose height is 1.87. Below is the height of all 5 goalkeepers at Milovan’s disposal.

Richard Ofori – 1.85m



Richard Attah – 1.87m



Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 1.88m



Danlad Ibrahim – 1.79m



Jojo Wollacott – 1.90m

This is the compelling reason why Milovan Rajevac opted for him to start ahead of the other goalkeeper available to him. Every modern manager will opt for a goalkeeper with a strong physical presence and good height.



Now how does Wollacott’s height compare to goalkeepers of the top six English Premier League clubs?



David de Gea of Manchester United – 1.92m



Edouard Mendy of Chelsea – 1.94m



Ederson of Manchester City – 1.88m

Alisson Becker of Liverpool – 1.91



Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City – 1.89m



Hugo Lloris of Tottenham – 1.88m



From the data available, only 3 out of the top 6 Premier League goalkeepers are taller than Wollacott and that is a plus for him.