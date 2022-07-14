Why Mohammed Polo left Hearts of Oak to retire at Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed ‘Polo’

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Ahmed ‘Polo’ has disclosed why he chose to end his footballing career at Accra Great Olympics.



Polo who joined the Phobians in the late 1980s after stints abroad disclosed that management of the club wanted him to retire against his will.



He noted that the arrival of some new players at Hearts of Oak like Shamo Quaye and others made the club part away with some players like him.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he said, “I was a coach-player at Hearts of Oak and they wanted to retire a legend like me. I wanted to retire on my own and not for anyone to force me into retirement.”



“It was during the era when Shamo Quaye and Ablade Coleman and co were emerging. I left for Great Olympics but their coach also had issues managing big players,” he added.



Polo begun his professional career with Hearts of Oak before traveling abroad to have stints with clubs in the United Arab Emirates in the 1980s.



After his trips abroad, Polo decided to return home to play in the Ghana League before calling time on his career.



Polo retired at Great Olympics after winning multiple trophies in the Ghana Premier League as well as the UAE.