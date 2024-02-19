Why Morocco will host 2025 AFCON in July-August

AFCON trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place in Morocco from July 23 to August 21.

Morocco’s decision to host the AFCON in July-August comes after the North African country agreed to host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament.



Following extensive talks with FIFA, CAF and the Moroccan Football Federation agreed to host the tournament before the 2025 AFCON.



Originally, Morocco had intended to host the AFCON in June-July to align with CAF’s plans for the matches to be played during the off-season.

The 2023 AFCON hosted by Ivory Coast was held in January due to the wet climate in the West African country during June and July.



Ahead of the tournament next year, CAF will be hosting a live draw in Morocco on Tuesday February 20, 2024 for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.



JNA/DO