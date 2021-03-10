Why NLC protest dey across Nigeria today ahead of strike action

NLC protest dey happun all over Nigeria today ahead of a planned strike action

Nigeria Labour Congress [NLC] protest dey happun all over Nigeria today ahead of a planned strike action of di goment workers.

Tori be say NLC wey be di umbrella labour union of Nigeria goment workers enta street on Wednesday morning to protest ontop matters wey dey affect dia members like minimum wage and oda tins.



Ayuba Waba, di National President of Nigeria Labour Congress say dem no happy wit how Nigeria lawmakers wan comot minimum wage matter from di exclusive list, put am for di concurrent list.



According to Nigeria law books, to remove something from exclusive list, put am for di concurrent list mean say di resposibility to control dat thing go comot from federal government hand enta state government hand.



Di NLC leader say na sake of dis mata dem dey protest to show say dem no dey comfortable with dat arrangement and if goment no listen to dem, more protest and strike action go happun.

NLC strike 2021 and di current Minimum wage



Nigeria goment put workers minimum wage at 30,000 Naira [about $80 USD] a month but plenti state govnors say dem no dey fit pay day amount.



Di legislative arm of goment say na sake of dat make dem wan move di mata to di concurrent list.



Our reporters dey Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt to bring una live update ontop we Facebook channel.