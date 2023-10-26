Why Nana McBrown abandoned football to sell second-hand clothes in Cote D’Ivoire

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian TV sensation, Nana Ama McBrown has revealed why she ditched football to sell second-hand clothing at a young age in Cote D’Ivoire.

Growing up, McBrown harboured dreams of becoming a professional footballer and was dedicated to honing her skills on the pitch.



However, her football aspirations were replaced by the necessity to earn a living at a young age.



McBrown, who once played alongside talents like Elizebeth Sackey and Mercy Tagoe, a former Black Queens player and coach, reminisced about her days as a footballer.



She expressed her happiness when recalling her former teammates, emphasizing that football played a significant role in her life, despite her ultimate career change.



She said, "Whenever I see Mercy Tagoe and Elizebeth Sackey, it brings me joy. However, football didn't prove to be a successful path for me because I often had to travel to Cote d'Ivoire to sell goods. Whenever I mention that I used to sell in Cote d'Ivoire, people find it hard to believe."

Her journey took an unexpected turn as she balanced her football dreams with the demands of selling second-hand clothing. She recounted her struggles, mentioning that her football commitments often led to her being replaced by new players while she was away.



Realizing that football might not be her ticket to success, she decided to focus on her second-hand clothing business.



"While I was seriously playing football, my mother would ask me to follow her to sell second-hand clothes in Cote D’Ivoire. So I learnt my talent for marketing. Anytime there is a selection for a match, that is when I will travel by the time I come back I have been replaced by new players, so I realized football won’t help me so let me focus on my second-hand clothes," McBrown said on her show.



She added, "Mercry Tagoe and Elizebeth Sackey all left leaving me behind and I didn’t want to play with new players so I retired."



Since trading her football dreams, Nana Ama McBrown has enjoyed a successful career as an actress, captivating Ghanaians with her remarkable acting abilities.



Her talent has earned her numerous ambassadorial deals and she currently hosts one of the country's prime-time television shows.







