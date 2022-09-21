Why Nico Williams' mother wept after Spain call-up

Nico and Inaki with their mother

Spanish-born of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams has disclosed that his mother shed tears after she was informed of his call-up to the Spanish national team.

Nico Williams was handed his debut call-up to the Spanish national while his elder brother Inaki Williams earned his first call-up to the Ghana national team after switching nationalities.



Speaking in an interview with MARCA, Nico disclosed that his mother cried as she could not hold back her joy.



The winger who had played for Spain’s youth side in the past also disclosed he never anticipated an invitation to the Spanish senior national team.



"I'm a regular in the U21s, but I didn't expect the call from Luis Enrique. I started screaming in the living room at home and my mother hugged me and started crying,” Nico Williams told MARCA.



According to him, his elder brother, Inaki Williams encouraged him to take advantage of the opportunity given him to work hard to maintain a spot in the Spanish team.

“Even my brother (Inaki Williams) stayed a while. He didn't expect it either. He's very happy for me, very proud. He told me that I have to work and keep my feet on the ground," Nico revealed.



The 20-year-old Atletico Bilbao forward could make his debut for Spain's senior national soccer team in the UEFA Nations League games against Portugal and Switzerland.



The Ghana Football Association were hoping to convince Nico Williams to switch nationalities and play for the Black Stars.



The brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who migrated to Spain. Nico and Inaki visited Ghana in July during the off-season period.



