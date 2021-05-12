Why Nigeria goment return COVID-19 curfew, harsh coronavirus restrictions

Goment call the new move Phase Four of restriction of movement to reduce coronavirus spread

COVID-19 lockdown and curfew go return from Tuesday midnight 11 May, 2021 across Nigeria

Federal Goment for di west African nation call am Phase Four of restriction of movement to reduce coronavirus spread.



Nigerian Presidential Steering Committee for Covid-19 na im make di announcement on Monday for Abuja.



Di restriction go cover recreational activities and events and mass gatherings for events of any kind go get maximum of fifty pipo.



Di goment also order shut down event centres, bars and clubs dem to close down till further notice.



And all goment workers from Level 12 down go continue to work form house till 11th June, 2021.

Also, every recreational venues, gyms and indoor sports facilities go remain closed till 11th of June, 2021 too.



Dem also ban concerts, carnivals and street parties till further notice, howeva weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, seminars, end of year events go fit hold as long as dem no carry pass 50 pipo.



Why di Covid 19 dey come with these new restrictions?



Nigerians don start to dey question di reasoning for dis new restrictions on top say di cases of coronavirus don drop to average 50 new cases per day.



As at the last recording by di Nigerian NCDC, di number of active cases for di kontri na 7,085 for di kontri.

For statement wey di PSC release dem say na ontop review of some issues make dme see need to increase restrictions.



