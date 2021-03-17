Why Nigerian banks want you to pay for USSD charges

Godwin Emefiele, CBN govnor

On Tuesday 16 March di Central Bank of Nigeria and di Nigerian Communications Commission imposed new charge for mobile banking services as part of process to end disagreement between banks and telecoms operators.

Nigeria highest bank say starting from Tuesday, customers na dem go pay flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time dem use di Unstructured Supplementary Data Services alias USSD services.



Dis new charges according to CBN for inside statement wey dem release na part of di agreement wey dem reach wen di banks and telecommunication operators been meet on Monday to discuss di N42bn debt wey banks dey owe mobile operators.



So for everytime you do transaction wit your bank short code na dat charge you go pay.

For inside di statement wey CBN chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and head of operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, CBN say di withdrawal charge don become necessary afta dia members and banks fail to reach agreement on payment structure wey no go involve phone users.



"Di banks, however, provided no assurances to our members dat such service fees charged to customers' bank accounts for access to bank services through di USSD channel go dey discontinued afta implementation of end-user billing by our members."



CBN say dis na to promote transparency for dia administration, and banks go collect di new USSD charges on behalf of mobile network operators directly from customers' bank accounts. Dem also add say Banks "no fit impose additional charges on customers for use of di USSD channel."