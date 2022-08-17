Why Omane Boamah does not want Asamoah Gyan in Ghana's team for 2022 World Cup

Former Minister of Communications, Edward Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Communications, Edward Omane Boamah has opined that legendary striker Asamoah Gyan should not be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Dr Omane Boamah fears the country risks ruining Gyan’s standing in the country’s sporting history if he is added to the squad.



In a Facebook post, Dr Omane Boamah implied that Gyan’s fitness may not be at the level required for the 2022 World Cup.



He also hinted that including the legendary striker in the team could disrupt the ‘dynamics’ of the team.



“Asamoah Gyan has served our nation very well. He has received National honours ???? And we thank him for his dedicated service. Let us not dishonour him by featuring him as a footballer in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The modern game has intricate dynamics with extraordinary energy and matches fitness demands.



“Besides, his presence changes the entire dynamics in the Dede Ayew-led Ghana Black Stars. Additionally, how many more players in the Asamoah Gyan category will be favourably considered or disappointed?

“I speak as a former Coordinator of the Ghana Black Stars with insider knowledge,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, declared his intentions to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.



The striker who has 51 goals in 101 games for Ghana disclosed that he is on an intensive fitness regime to get in shape for the tournament.



“Honestly, I haven’t spoken to anybody yet, it’s part of the plan. I just want to see how my body reacts first. My manager and I have been talking behind the scenes, so we just have to make sure we know what we are doing."



"Everything is in progress, everything looks positive, so we will see what happens, there might be a surprise,” Asamoah Gyan told BBC’s John Bennett in an interview.

Asamoah Gyan is Africa's all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.







