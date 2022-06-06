Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana draw 1-1 with Central African Republic

Mohammed Kudus scores 5th Black Stars goal



Ghana tops Group E of AFCON 2023 Qualifiers



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that he did not deliberately select a weak team for Ghana’s game against the Central African Republic in the AFCON Qualifiers on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



Otto made about seven changes to the squad that played in the first match against Madagascar.



Explaining the reason for the numerous changes, the coach stated that a number of players got injured after their first game while some fell sick before their game against CAR.

“We had some injuries and players who are sick and also some players have weak legs and that is why I decided to change,” Otto Addo said during the post-match.



He added that the Black Stars failed to take chances in the game and that resulted in their failure to earn the maximum points over their opponents.



“The team was not weak, we had a lot of ball possession, the problem was the goal we conceded. It was a big problem because Central African Republic was not ready for that. We didn’t have much runs in the last line so we had problems in breaking through, a big problem,” the Black Stars coach said.



Mohammed Kudus scored the opener in the 17th minute for the Black Stars before Karl Namnganda equalized for the Central African Republic before halftime.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







