Why Patrice Evra called Arsenal babies amongst big teams in England

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, has labeled Arsenal as babies amongst the top club in the English Premier League.

Patrice Evra, who spent 8 years at Old Trafford while playing for record winners Manchester United, made this comment while speaking about the teams he enjoyed playing against in the English Premier League.



Admitting that he enjoyed playing against all the big teams in the EPL, Evra said winning against Arsenal was like playing with babies, against Liverpool was like facing your enemy while beating Manchester City was more like silencing your noisy neighbors.



However, he added that the only time they will feel like they can win the league is when they beat Chelsea because the Blues had men in their team and they were the closest to challenge them in the league.



"I enjoyed playing against all of them but I had this simple philosophy, When you play against Arsenal you play with your babies, when you play against Manchester City, you win against your noisy neighbors."



"When you play against Liverpool, you win against your enemy but if you beat Chelsea, it means you are going to win the league. Because Chelsea was the most similar team to United at the time because they were like men," Patrice Evra said on GH ONE TV.



"Henry is my brother but Arsenal didn't have that tough mentality and I remember in one of the games against them, one of their players asked for my jersey after just 35 minutes in the game and I was very surprised," Patrice Evra added.

The French international won five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in his 8-year stay with Manchester United.







