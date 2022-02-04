Why Paul Adom-Otchere does not want Egypt to win 2021 AFCON

Host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere tips Senegal to win 2021 AFCON

Egypt crush Cameroon in AFCON semi-final



Senegal host Egypt in 2021 AFCON final



Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere has declared his support for the Terenga Lions of Senegal ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final against the Pharoah’s of Egypt.



According to Paul Adom-Otchere, another trophy for the Egyptians will make it difficult for Ghana to catch up as the Black Stars are still pushing to get their 5th AFCON trophy since 19982 hence the need for Senegal to win the trophy.

He made this comment while reacting to Egypt’s semi-final win over host nation Cameroon to set up an epic tie with two-time finalist Senegal.



“So, Egypt has done what Cameroon did to Ghana in 2008, they’ve gone all the way to Yaoundé to beat them and this time it was more painful because it was on penalties. Now Egypt and Senegal will play the finals of the AFCON on Sunday and the third-place game will be on Saturday,” he said on the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV.



“So, if we have to go with the underdogs then we go with Senegal and Sadio Mane TO WIN their first title because Egypt have won enough already with Seven titles and we (Ghana) HAVE WON four. So, we want them to remain where they are until we become the most successful team of all time in the AFCON,” he added.



Egypt beat Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after two hours of football to make their second AFCON final appearance in five years while Senegal defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 to make their second consecutive AFCON final.